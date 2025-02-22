Dejected Stephen A. Smith Made Sick to His Stomach By Knicks' Blowout Loss vs. Cavs
The New York Knicks kicked off the second half of their season by traveling to Cleveland and sustaining a 142-105 defeat on ESPN at the hands of the Cavaliers. New York trailed 77-50 at halftime, leaving Stephen A. Smith but to keep it very real in the studio with some very succinct analysis.
Things did not get better for Smith's Knicks in the second half and given more time to gather himself, he wound up and delivered a visceral assessment of how he spent his Friday night.
"Three hours of my life that I could never get back," Smith said. "It's just a very, very bad, nauseating feeling right now. To be honest with you, the Knicks made me want to throw up."
The Knicks' defense had to be a major reason for the discomfort considering that they allowed Cleveland to shoot 60.9 percent from the floor. Evan Mobley, Donovan Mitchell, De'Andre Hunter and Ty Jerome—the Cavaliers' four leading scorers—combined to go 32-of-43 from the field.
The bright side here is that New York is still in sole possession of the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference and if the bracket holds they wouldn't have to see Cleveland until the Eastern Conference Finals. The bright side for Smith is that these nauseous feelings usually go away a few hours after the game.