SI

Derrick Rose Weighs in on Knicks' Decision to Fire Former Coach Tom Thibodeau

Rose played for Thibs in three different cities.

Brigid Kennedy

Derrick Rose at a NASCAR Chicago event on July 6, 2025.
Derrick Rose at a NASCAR Chicago event on July 6, 2025. / Steven Taranto / X / creenshot
In this story:

Former NBA star Derrick Rose has a strong relationship with Tom Thibodeau, considering he played for the former New York Knicks head coach in three different cities. And that, of course, means someone had to ask him about the firing.

Speaking at a NASCAR Chicago event on Sunday, a reporter asked Rose about his reaction to New York's decision to can Thibs in early June, despite the team having just made its first Eastern Conference finals appearance in 25 years. And Rose weighed in quite diplomatically.

"I talked to Thibs after and he's good," Rose told reporters. "You can't be mad when you're walking away with $30 million. You can't be too sorry for him. But he's in good spirits and yeah, that's my guy. We locked in till the end. But he's good. Jalen [Brunson]'s still in New York, he's gonna be ballin', so everybody wins, I feel like."

Good point—it's hard to stay sad for too long when you've got a $30 million check coming your way. Plus, Thibs could still eventually get scooped up by another team, given his work ethic and league pedigree.

Rose and Thibs were together on the Chicago Bulls, the Minnesota Timberwolves, and, most recently, the Knicks from 2021-23. Rose later retired from the league in September 2024 after one season with the Memphis Grizzlies. The Knicks, meanwhile, closed their coaching vacancy last week, when it was revealed they were finalizing a deal with former Sacramento Kings HC Mike Brown.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Brigid Kennedy
BRIGID KENNEDY

Brigid Kennedy is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, she covered political news, sporting news and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. She is a graduate of Syracuse University, dual majoring in television, radio and film (from the Newhouse School of Public Communications) and marketing managment (from the Whitman School of Management). Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading and watching the Steelers.

Home/NBA