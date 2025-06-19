Desmond Bane Amusingly Pointed Out Big Difference Between Magic, Grizzlies Facilities
The NBA offseason got off to a hot start this week when the Memphis Grizzlies traded Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic in exchange for a slew of picks and players.
While Bane has only been a member of the Magic for a few days, he has already noticed some big differences between the team he's just joined and the team he left.
Bane had complimented Orlando’s facilities in the past, and while speaking with reporters on Wednesday, went into more detail regarding how impressed he was with the building and staff.
“It’s different bro. The [facility] in Memphis, we ain’t have not one window. We joked around and called it the dungeon,” Bane said. “This is a breath of fresh air. Literally, you can step outside and get a breath of fresh air and eat on the patio. There’s indoor/outdoor training facilities. All the bells and whistles are in here. But I feel like the people are what’s really going to make this place special.”
Going from “the dungeon” to sunny Florida doesn’t seem like too bad a gig.
We’ll see how Bane fits in with the whole of the Magic roster come next season.