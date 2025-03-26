Desmond Bane Shoved a Teammate on the Grizzlies Bench
The Memphis Grizzlies beat the Utah Jazz, 140-103, on Tuesday night in Utah. The Jazz led by one at halftime, but got blown out in the second half. Desmond Bane scored 21 points to pace the Grizzlies in scoring, but still had to deal with some frustration during the game.
During one timeout Bane shoved teammate Santi Aldama on the bench. It was hard enough that Aldama fell back into a chair. He quickly popped back up but teammates got between the two. Bane could still be seen yelling as they were separated.
https://x.com/CourtsideBuzzX/status/1904780145778446641
It seems that the two were able to move past it and the fact that the Grizzlies won the second half by 38 points probably helped. Any miscommunication or defensive lapses that might annoy a teammate tend to disappear when you score 78 points in a half.
Memphis is now a half-game up on the Lakers for the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference.