Devin Booker Got a Technical Foul Arguing No-Call That Left Him Bleeding
The Phoenix Suns suffered a 129-113 defeat at the hands of the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night. Devin Booker did his part, scoring 32 points on 13-of-25 shooting. He may have scored more had he gotten the better side of the whistle.
One decision that did not go his way caused some obvious frustration.
Down by seven points toward the end of the third quarter, Booker went up for a contested layup. Donovan Mitchell appeared to make contact with the Suns star's arm, causing the miss. Officials deemed it a play on and Booker was immediately animated in disputing the call.
He was quickly assessed a technical foul, which gave him the opportunity to present some evidence that he had a point. That came in the form of an enormous scratch on his right bicep.
That right there is insult added to injury.
Basketball players argue calls all the time despite replays showing they don't have a leg to stand on. So much so that it feels like habit. But in this case, it's hard to think of a better visual aid and warranted fury.