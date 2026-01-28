Dillon Brooks Blasts Way He's Treated By Refs After Picking Up Another Technical Foul

Dillon Brooks poured in 26 points in the Phoenix Suns' 106-102 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night. The guard is proving himself to be an integral part of a Western Conference team that looks more and more like a legitimate contender every day. But the narrative with Brooks always involves the extracirriculars, fair or otherwise. And in the victory he picked up his 15th technical foul of the season in controversial fashion.

Shortly before halftime, Brooks got tangled up with Egor Demin—who seemed to bear-hug him to the ground. The Suns' television crew attempted to understand this call and never quite got there. A generous reading of the refs' decision might include the fact that Brooks didn't need to push Demin down once he stopped being held. But still, of all the 15 techs Brooks has collected this year, this might be the most controversial.

Dillon Brooks was given a technical foul for this play...



His 15th tech this season, he is one away from suspension. pic.twitter.com/v2BkOI9gI1 — PHNX Suns (@PHNX_Suns) January 28, 2026

The big deal here is that one more technical foul will trigger a suspension, as will every one after that. So Brooks has 35 more games in which to play right up to the line without going over it knowing that he'll miss time if he gets another one.

After the game, Brooks shared his perspective on what the officials could do differently on the future.

"I think it's great when you're an All-Star," Brooks said. "But when you're not an All-Star you get the bottom of the barrel. Maybe they might need to go to communication class or something to help them be able to talk with the players and know them as much as we get to know them."

Dillon Brooks went OFF on the refs:



"Maybe they might need to go to communication class or something to help them be able to talk with the players and know them as much as we get to know them.” pic.twitter.com/HGxC0uYx91 — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) January 28, 2026

"When I first came on I had to find a way to get respect and then I slowly did until got a reputation," he continued. "It is what it is and I play through it every single game. And I let the chips fall where they may."

Right now those chips have moved perilously close to the edge. The Suns currently hold the No. 6 seed in the West and have the talent needed to make some noise in the playoffs. Brooks—if he's able to stay on the court—figures to be a massive part of that project.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated