Dillon Brooks Taunted LeBron James With Famous Celebration After Dunk vs. Lakers
Dillon Brooks played the villain yet again as his Suns took on the Lakers Monday evening.
He scored 30 points before the third quarter came to a close and did everything he could to get in the Lakers’ heads in the process. Late in the first half at Crypto.com Arena, Brooks ran out and got an easy dunk as Luka Dončić and LeBron James scrambled in transition.
James made an attempt to swipe the outlet pass to Brooks, but that wasn’t successful and the NBA’s favorite villain let him know about it. Following the slam, Brooks aggressively waved his arms and shrugged his shoulders, channeling one of James’s signature celebrations we have seen so many times.
James had some words for Brooks and the Suns bench during a timeout as his Lakers teammates pulled him away:
That wasn’t all the trolling Brooks had in him for the night, hilariously giving Dončić a high five after a made free throw. Dončić quickly pulled his hand away, but not in time.
Brooks’s mind games weren’t as valuable as his output on the floor Monday night, carrying the load offensively for the Suns as Devin Booker exited the game with a groin injury. Through three quarters, Brooks had 33 points on 15-for-25 shooting as Phoenix maintained a big lead over L.A.