Dillon Brooks Taunted LeBron James With Famous Celebration After Dunk vs. Lakers

Brooks had himself a night against the Lakers Monday.

Dillon Brooks imitated LeBron James’s celebration after a dunk against the Lakers Monday
Dillon Brooks played the villain yet again as his Suns took on the Lakers Monday evening.

He scored 30 points before the third quarter came to a close and did everything he could to get in the Lakers’ heads in the process. Late in the first half at Crypto.com Arena, Brooks ran out and got an easy dunk as Luka Dončić and LeBron James scrambled in transition.

James made an attempt to swipe the outlet pass to Brooks, but that wasn’t successful and the NBA’s favorite villain let him know about it. Following the slam, Brooks aggressively waved his arms and shrugged his shoulders, channeling one of James’s signature celebrations we have seen so many times.

James had some words for Brooks and the Suns bench during a timeout as his Lakers teammates pulled him away:

That wasn’t all the trolling Brooks had in him for the night, hilariously giving Dončić a high five after a made free throw. Dončić quickly pulled his hand away, but not in time.

Brooks’s mind games weren’t as valuable as his output on the floor Monday night, carrying the load offensively for the Suns as Devin Booker exited the game with a groin injury. Through three quarters, Brooks had 33 points on 15-for-25 shooting as Phoenix maintained a big lead over L.A.

BLAKE SILVERMAN

Blake Silverman is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball for numerous sites, including Winsidr, SB Nation's Detroit Bad Boys and A10Talk. He graduated from Michigan State University before receiving a master's in sports journalism from St. Bonaventure University. Outside of work, he's probably binging the latest Netflix documentary, at a yoga studio or enjoying everything Detroit sports. A lifelong Michigander, he lives in suburban Detroit with his wife, young son and their personal petting zoo of two cats and a dog.

