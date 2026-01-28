Doc Rivers Named Surprising Player ‘Most Talented’ He’s Ever Coached

Bucks head coach Doc Rivers made some particularly notable comments about one of his former players, Joel Embiid.

On Tuesday, Rivers went up against Embiid and the 76ers, who he coached from 2020-23. Though Embiid has been significantly hampered by injuries over his career—including being limited to just 19 games last season—he’s had a strong return to action this year and scored 29 points in the Sixers’ 139-122 win over the Bucks.

“It’s like Groundhog’s Day, it really is. I was telling a very, very, very Hall of Fame player that I coached that Joel’s the most talented player I ever coached,” Rivers said of Embiid. “He was like, ‘What?’ And I was like, ‘He is.’ The things you guys see and then the things you actually don’t see in practice that he can do, it’s incredible. It really is. Unfortunately for me, I never had him healthy once in the playoffs. He wasn’t healthy last year, he wasn’t healthy the year before. That’s five years straight I think. If he ever gets to the playoffs healthy, especially they’ve added some big pieces here, they’re going to be a dangerous team.”

"Joel's the most-talented player I ever coached."



Former Sixers head coach Doc Rivers reflects on his time coaching Joel Embiid and how dangerous the Sixers can be if he remains healthy. pic.twitter.com/nNjVS7PjAY — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) January 28, 2026

Though Rivers was extending praise to his former player upon his impressive return, it was notable to hear him call Embiid the most talented player he’s ever coached since he is currently coaching a tremendous talent, star and champion in Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The comment comes as steam surrounding Antetokounmpo trade rumors is picking up. ESPN’s Shams Charania reported on Wednesday that Antetokounmpo is “ready for a new home” and the Bucks are more open to trade offers. Antetokounmpo is currently dealing with a calf injury, but with the trade deadline approaching on Feb. 5, he might not play a game under Rivers and for the Bucks again.

