Draymond Green Already Complaining About Lakers Free Throw Disparity
The Lakers beat the Warriors in preseason action on Sunday in Los Angeles. LeBron James was out injured and Luka Doncic was resting, so Jarred Vanderbilt and Dalton Knecht started. Even without the Lakers' two biggest stars in the lineup, they had a huge advantage at the charity stripe as they shot 35 free throws.
The Warriors, meanwhile, shot just eight. And that free throw disparity was a point of contention by Draymond Green during the game, despite the fact that the Warriors shot 43 three-pointers versus 27 attempts from long distance by the Lakers.
When Jake LaRavia drove to the basket midway through the third quarter and got a whistle, Green couldn't take it anymore and informed the referees about the foul situation.
While Laravia was on the line Green could be heard yelling, "19 free throws to zero. LeBron James and Luka is on the bench."
The Warriors had actually shot two free throws earlier in the quarter, but sometimes you need to exaggerate to get your point across. The Lakers also shot six more free throws than the Warriors in their previous preseason game on Oct. 5.
Last season the Lakers took the third most free throw attempts in the league. The Warriors were 13th.