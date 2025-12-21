Draymond Green Ejected in Second Quarter After Shoving Suns' Collin Gillespie
Draymond Green’s night ended early when he picked up two technical fouls early in the second quarter as the Warriors took on the Suns at Chase Center in San Francisco on Saturday.
Green ran into Suns guard Collin Gillespie and shoved him as the two sides ran back to the other end of the floor. Green received the first technical for the shove and picked up the second for arguing after the moment. You can watch the sequence below:
It appeared that Gillespie stopped in front of Green as the two ran back, which brought Green to extend his arms and shove the Suns guard away.
Tensions may have boiled over from the previous meeting between the Warriors and Suns on Thursday. Phoenix won that contest 99-98 after a foul called with 0.4 seconds left on the clock in a tie game sent Suns guard Jordan Goodwin to the free-throw line to win the game.
During Thursday’s game, Suns forward Dillon Brooks received a flagrant foul when he took a shot at Steph Curry’s stomach while contesting a three-point attempt. On Saturday, Warriors star Jimmy Butler threw the ball at Brooks after a basket early in the first quarter.
Green’s ejection came in the next frame. He had 20 career ejections entering the night and has been called for four technical fouls thus far over the 2025-26 season. He yelled toward the officials as teammate Moses Moody and a few members of the Warriors staff restrained him before walking back toward the locker room.