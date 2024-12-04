Cameras Caught Draymond Green’s On-Brand Reaction to Nikola Jokić Getting Hit In Face
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has taken—and dished out—his share of hard hits across his 13-year NBA career.
On Tuesday, however, Green delivered a priceless reaction to a play in which he was not directly involved.
It came with 14.1 seconds left in the Warriors' game against the Denver Nuggets, with the Nuggets clinging to a 117–115 lead. As Denver center Nikola Jokic drove to the basket, he was smacked in the face by Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga.
Jokic grabbed his face and writhed around on the ground for several seconds—at which point TNT's cameras cut to a highly skeptical Green with his hands on his hips on the sidelines.
The Nuggets went on to polish off a 119–115 victory after Jokic made two free throws; he finished the evening with 38 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.
Green, on the other hand, could only watch from the sidelines as he nursed a calf injury—but he made an impact even there.