Draymond Green Roasts LeBron James for Being Old
LeBron James is one of, if not the most durable basketball players to ever step onto a court. So he deserves some slack for missing opening night of his 23rd NBA season. And Draymond Green clearly has respect and appreciation for his long-time rival. But if you think all of those factors would keep the Warriors forward from taking a little jab at James after wrapping up a win over the Lakers, then you just don't understand Green's work. In addition to being a future Hall of Famer, he's also a prolific content and quote creator.
Plus a reporter teed him up perfectly by noting that James was "up on his high chair that he's got to sit on right now."
"LeBron's old a-- was over there in his Phil Jackson chair," Green observed.
Now, the good news for James is that he will eventually return and be able to match up against Green. Plus, few people have ever done more in sport by sitting in a chair than Jackson. So things could be worse.
All Draymond needs to do to match the "old a--" in street clothes in playing in 22 consecutive season openers is suit up through the 2034-35 tip-off.