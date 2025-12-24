Draymond Green, Steve Kerr Apologize After Heated Exchange in Win Over Magic
Two days after Draymond Green and Steve Kerr got into a heated conversation during the Warriors’ win over the Magic, both the star forward and coach have apologized to each other and the team.
In the third quarter of the game on Monday, Green committed a turnover and was speaking to an official when Kerr called a timeout to huddle the team together as they trailed 71–66. Green and Kerr got into the tense exchange, and it resulted in Green walking into the locker room in the middle of the game. He returned to the bench in the fourth quarter, but did not go back into the game as the Warriors went on to win 120–97.
“Monday night was not my finest hour,” Kerr acknowledged on Wednesday. “That was a time I needed to be calm in the huddle. I regret my actions in that exchange and I apologized to Dray, he apologized to me. We both apologized to the team.”
Kerr added, “It was not a good look. It was on me as the coach to recognize circumstances and I did not do that, I let my emotions get the best of me. Like I said, not my finest hour.”
Green said Monday of leaving the game in the third quarter, "Tempers spilled over, and I thought it was best that I get out of there. I don't think it was a situation where it was going to get better. It was best to remove myself."
Kerr also noted that he still wants Green to retire with the Warriors and Green wants the same. He shared that he and Green had a great chat and each spoke to the team, but did not delve into the specifics of those conversations.
“These things, they happen, especially when you get two incredibly competitive like Dray, me. Over the 12 years we’ve been together, this has happened occasionally. I’m not proud of it,” Kerr said. “... I care so much about Draymond and the relationship we have is like family. And like family, you go through ups and downs. My No. 1 goal is honestly for him to finish his career as a Warrior with us fighting—metaphorically not literally—fighting and competing together until we’re both gone, and I believe that’s going to happen.”
Going forward, Kerr is expecting to see “the very best version of Draymond” as the Warriors return to the court on Christmas Day for their game against the Mavericks.