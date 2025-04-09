Dwight Howard to Finish Pro Hoops Career With Team Coached by Ex-Laker
Center Dwight Howard may be headed to the Basketball Hall of Fame this fall, but his professional hoops career reportedly isn't done yet.
Howard will play for the Los Angeles Riot of the Big3 this summer, according to a Wednesday morning report from longtime NBA insider Chris Haynes. Per Haynes, the Riot will be coached by longtime guard Nick Young—who, like Howard, spent time during his career with the Los Angeles Lakers.
The Big3, an eight-year-old 3-on-3 basketball league co-founded by musician Ice Cube, is assigning teams to home markets for the first time this season. Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami and Washington will serve as the branding homes of the circuit's eight squads.
Howard, 39, spent 18 years in the NBA with seven teams. He is primarily known for his work with the Orlando Magic in the late 2000s and early 2010s, when he won the league's Defensive Player of the Year award three seasons in a row.
Young, Howard's 39-year-old coach, played 12 years in the league for six teams—spending the bulk of his career in a bench-scorer role.