SI

Dwight Howard to Finish Pro Hoops Career With Team Coached by Ex-Laker

The longtime center reportedly isn't done yet.

Patrick Andres

Dwight Howard shoots while Nick Young (right) watches in 2010.
Dwight Howard shoots while Nick Young (right) watches in 2010. / Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images
In this story:

Center Dwight Howard may be headed to the Basketball Hall of Fame this fall, but his professional hoops career reportedly isn't done yet.

Howard will play for the Los Angeles Riot of the Big3 this summer, according to a Wednesday morning report from longtime NBA insider Chris Haynes. Per Haynes, the Riot will be coached by longtime guard Nick Young—who, like Howard, spent time during his career with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Big3, an eight-year-old 3-on-3 basketball league co-founded by musician Ice Cube, is assigning teams to home markets for the first time this season. Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami and Washington will serve as the branding homes of the circuit's eight squads.

Howard, 39, spent 18 years in the NBA with seven teams. He is primarily known for his work with the Orlando Magic in the late 2000s and early 2010s, when he won the league's Defensive Player of the Year award three seasons in a row.

Young, Howard's 39-year-old coach, played 12 years in the league for six teams—spending the bulk of his career in a bench-scorer role.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/NBA