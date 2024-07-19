Dwyane Wade Likens Pre-Injury Legacy Trajectory to Michael Jordan

D Wade on why he’s overlooked in all time discussions



“I’m not the greatest shooter of all time, but I was great at so many things so nobody knows how to break down my game so they look over it”



“Before injuries I’m like MJ I’m coming for you”



