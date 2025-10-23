VJ Edgecombe's Historic 34-Point Debut Puts Him in Elite NBA Company
VJ Edgecombe wasted no time making a statement as a potential future star in the NBA. The 76ers guard and No. 3 pick in this year's draft exploded for 34 points Wednesday night in the first game of his professional career.
He was hot to start the game, scoring 14 points in the first quarter, which the NBA says is the most in a first quarter of an NBA debut, passing Cavaliers forward LeBron James's 12 first-quarter points in his Oct. 2003 debut. Edgecombe set a Philadelphia franchise record for most points scored in an NBA debut, too. Guard Allen Iverson held that record previously with a 30-point night in his first game. According to OptaSTATS, Edgecombe's 34 points are the most by any player in his NBA debut since center Wilt Chamberlain scored 43 all the way back in 1959. It's also the first 30-point debut this century; forward Lamar Odom dropped 30 in his first game back in '99.
Good luck keeping those expectations at bay, VJ.
The 76ers held on for a one-point win against the Celtics as Boston's final possession came after Edgecombe missed two straight foul shots. Philadelphia's defense held, though, which didn't sour the special night for the young star as he looked relieved once guard Payton Pritchard's last-second shot rimmed out.
Edgecombe's debut included everything from massive dunks to crafty buckets to deep threes and hustle plays that don't show up in the box score.
Edgecombe had seven rebounds, three assists and a steal in addition to the 34 points—hitting five of his 13 three-point attempts on the night. Tyrese Maxey had 40 points and drained seven threes to lead the Sixers in what was the first showing of a potential superstar guard pairing.
In Edgecombe's only season at Baylor, he averaged 15 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.1 steals per game over 33 appearances for the Bears.