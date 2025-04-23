Ernie Johnson Immediately Roasted Charles Barkley for His Brutal Stat Mishap
The Memphis Grizzlies followed up their 51-point loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 1 on Sunday after with a 19-point,118-99 defeat in Game 2 on Tuesday. According to Charles Barkley, their two-game, 70-point losing margin is the second worst in NBA history, behind only ...
... Well, he's not sure.
On TNT's Inside the NBA on Tuesday night, Barkley confidently began sharing this stat for viewers before realizing that he wasn't privy to the information he needed to close out his point.
"Only one team got beat by more points in the first two games of a series," said Barkley. "And I can't remember who it was."
Host Ernie Johnson immediately roasted him for his mishap:
"From my experience, Chuckster, the key in delivering a stat is to be able to establish that stat and then kind of, like, sell it.
"70 points," he continued, mimicking Chuck. "Somebody else did that ... some team won the first two games."
Check out the hilarious moment here:
Even with it's future up in the air, there's never a dull moment on the set of Inside the NBA.