Evan Mobley, Dyson Daniels Headline NBA's 2024-25 All-Defensive Team Announcements
The NBA announced the five players named to the 2024-25 All-Defensive First Team on Thursday.
The players include Atlanta Hawks' Dyson Daniels, Oklahoma City Thunder's Luguentz Dort, Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green, Cleveland Cavaliers' Evan Mobley and Houston Rockets' Amen Thompson.
Mobley was almost voted unanimously for the first team, with 99 of 100 votes coming in for first place. Daniels received 91 first-place votes, Dort and Green both received 81 and Thompson received 74.
The NBA All-Defensive Second-Team includes Portland Trailblazers' Toumani Camara, Minnesota Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert, Memphis Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson Jr., Thunder's Jalen Williams and Los Angeles Clippers' Ivica Zubac.
The Thunder, who are currently competing for a chance to play in the NBA Finals, are the only NBA team with players landing on both the first-team and second-team.
Zubac earned the most first-place votes out of the players named to the second team. He received 29 first-place and 56 second-place votes.
Here's a look at all the voting results.