Former Celtics All-Star Making NBA Comeback via G League
Isaiah Thomas is headed back to the G League in hopes that he'll be able to make another NBA comeback. Thomas, who was out of the league for the 2023-2024 season, played four games with the Salt Lake Stars last season and turned that into a short sting with the Phoenix Suns.
According to ESPN's Sams Charania, Thomas will rejoin the Stars with his eyes set on a 13th season in the NBA.
Thomas was drafted by the Sacramento Kings with pick No. 30 in the 2011 NBA draft. He became a fan favorite in Sacramento before he was traded to the Suns in the summer of 2014. The Suns then traded Thomas to the Boston Celtics where he became an All-Star. After two draining seasons the Celtics unceremoniously traded Thomas to the Cleveland Cavaliers and his career was never the same as he bounced around the league and fought injuries.
Thomas will turn 36 next month.