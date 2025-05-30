SI

Ex-Teammates Kevin Love and J.R. Smith Share Sweet Embrace After Pacers-Knicks Game 5

Brigid Kennedy

Kevin Love and JR Smith embrace at Madison Square Garden on May 29, 2025.
Kevin Love and JR Smith embrace at Madison Square Garden on May 29, 2025.
You can take the boys out of Cleveland ...

Former Cavaliers teammates Kevin Love and J.R. Smith, who won a championship together in 2016, were reunited Thursday night after the New York Knicks beat the Indiana Pacers in Game 5 of their Eastern Conference finals series.

And if the pair's heartwarming embrace was any indication, these guys have just as much love for one another now as they did back in Ohio years ago.

In a video shared on social, Smith is shown essentially bear-hugging Love, who meets the moment by nearly picking his former teammate up off the ground.

Although just one of them is still in the league—Smith enrolled in North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, where he walked on to the golf team—it's sweet to see how the game keeps these guys connected nearly a decade after their championship run.

Brigid Kennedy
