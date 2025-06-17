Fans Couldn’t Believe Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Got Free Throws Off a Jump Ball
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is one of the leading free throw shooters in the NBA. His ability to get to the line has caused some to call him a "free throw merchant." The fact that he earned two free throws on a jump ball during Game 5 of the NBA Finals is not going to help him beat the allegations.
Matched up with T.J. McConnell after a tie-up in the third quarter, the MVP drew a whistle on McConnell. Yes, McConnell did hit SGA in the arm trying to win the tip, but when was the last time you saw someone draw a foul call in this situation? Let alone get two free throws on a jump ball that his team was going to win anyway?
Fans on X could not believe it. Well, actually, they could believe it, but that didn't make them any less amazed by the call.
SGA made 10 of his first 11 free throws of the game.