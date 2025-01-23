SI

Fans Had a Hilarious Reaction to the NBA Changing Shot Clock Shape For 2025 Season

That'll surely save the ratings.

Mike Kadlick

The NBA is changing the shape of their shot clocks in 2025.
The NBA is changing the shape of their shot clocks in 2025. / Photo via @LegionHoops on X.

Amid a rather substantial ratings decline this season, the NBA has reportedly considered some changes moving forward—most notably a potential change to the three-point line.

One adjustment they do plan on making? The shape of the shock clock. That's right—according to The Athletic's Mike Vorkunov, the league will change its possession ticker from a square to a circle for the 2025 season.

Given that this isn't exactly the change fans were hoping for, they unleashed some hilarious reactions to the news on social media. Here's a look at some of the best:

Here's to hoping that the league will at least bring back the massive Larry O'Brien Trophy logo at center court for the NBA Finals at some point in the near future. That and other suggested changes will pair perfectly with the new circular shot clock come June.

Published
Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

