Fans Loved Seeing FIBA Refs Not Falling for Joel Embiid’s Bad Flop vs. Nikola Jokić
Team USA is prepping for the Paris Olympics with another exhibition game on Wednesday, as they're facing three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic and Serbia in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
One moment from the game had NBA fans sounding off on social media. Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid tried to draw a foul on Jokic by falling to the ground while missing a shot in the first half. Normally in a NBA game it likely would have been a foul call and Embiid would have been headed to the free throw line for two shots. But the FIBA refs call things a little differently and aren't as quick to reward a player for trying to pull a fast one on them.
Here's the play:
Fans made it clear that they wish NBA refs would follow suit:
