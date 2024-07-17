SI

Fans Loved Seeing FIBA Refs Not Falling for Joel Embiid’s Bad Flop vs. Nikola Jokić

Andy Nesbitt

Joel Embiid and Team USA are battling Nikola Jokic and Serbia in an exhibition game Wednesday.
Joel Embiid and Team USA are battling Nikola Jokic and Serbia in an exhibition game Wednesday. /

Team USA is prepping for the Paris Olympics with another exhibition game on Wednesday, as they're facing three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic and Serbia in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

One moment from the game had NBA fans sounding off on social media. Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid tried to draw a foul on Jokic by falling to the ground while missing a shot in the first half. Normally in a NBA game it likely would have been a foul call and Embiid would have been headed to the free throw line for two shots. But the FIBA refs call things a little differently and aren't as quick to reward a player for trying to pull a fast one on them.

Here's the play:

Fans made it clear that they wish NBA refs would follow suit:

Published
Andy Nesbitt

ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/NBA