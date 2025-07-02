Former Bucks Teammate Says Giannis Once Nixed Khris Middleton-Jimmy Butler Trade
All eyes are on Giannis Antetokounmpo and how he's viewing the Milwaukee Bucks' bold moves to waive star guard Damian Lillard and sign Myles Turner.
According to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, Antetokounmpo was "excited" about the Bucks signing Turner to a four-year deal, although she didn't know if Antetokounmpo was aware that move meant the organization was cutting ties with Lillard. Chris Haynes added Tuesday that Antetokounmpo was unhappy with Milwaukee's decision.
For more context on Antetokounmpo's involvement with the Bucks' front office, look no further than former teammate John Henson.
Henson, who was Antetokounmpo's teammate for six seasons from 2013 to '19, recently appeared on Sirius XM NBA Radio and noted the two-time MVP typically wouldn't get involved in front-office decisions. But there was one instance where he did.
"There was a trade, talk about a long time ago, Khris Middleton-for-Jimmy Butler swap," Henson said.
"Giannis was like, 'Nah, we're not doing that.' That was the only time I've ever seen him stand up and say something.
"If something is wrong, he will say something. But for the most part, he lets the front office do its thing."
Butler has been traded three times over his 14-year career and has been in trade rumors throughout. The instance Henson could be referring to is back in 2018 when the Minnesota Timberwolves were trying to find a trade partner as Butler was working to force his way out of the Twin Cities.
At the time, Butler was a four-time All-Star and viewed as a big upgrade over Middleton, who was just coming into his own in Milwaukee. But instead of sending Butler to the Bucks, the Wolves traded the forward to the Philadelphia 76ers.
Whether these trade talks Henson is referring to truly occurred in 2018 or later on, the Bucks clearly made the right decision by following Antetokounmpo's wishes. Middleton stayed in Milwaukee, and both players helped the Bucks clinch the second championship in franchise history in 2021.