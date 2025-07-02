Damian Lillard Reacts to Giannis Antetokounmpo Being 'Excited' About Bucks' Roster Move
Damian Lillard has logged onto social media for the first time since the Milwaukee Bucks shockingly placed him on waivers on Tuesday, ending his partnership with Giannis Antetokounmpo after two seasons.
Lillard found a report on X (formerly Twitter) by ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, who claimed Antetokounmpo knew about the Bucks' plan to sign Myles Turner to a four-year deal, and that he was "excited" about the move. To reflect his thoughts on the matter, Lillard responded in the thread with a GIF of Jack Black from the movie Nacho Libre.
Now, Shelburne also said that she's not sure if Antetokounmpo knew that signing Turner meant the end of the Lillard era in Milwaukee. According to Tuesday intel from NBA insider Chris Haynes, Antetokounmpo was "not pleased" with the Bucks' decision to waive Lillard.
Lillard is now a free agent for the first time in his career and can sign with the team of his choice. The 34-year-old is expected to miss at least most, if not all, of the upcoming 2025-26 campaign as he rehabs from an Achilles injury.
Milwaukee significantly altered its backcourt Tuesday, parting ways with Lillard but also trading away Pat Connaughton and rescinding a qualifying offer to Ryan Rollins.