Full 2025 NBA Draft Order

Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg drives to the basket against Alabama Crimson Tide forward Jarin Stevenson during the 2025 NCAA tournament
The Dallas Mavericks stunned the entire NBA when they leapfrogged their way into the top pick at the 2025 draft, thanks to some luck at the draft lottery. Now, months after trading Luka Doncic and dealing with the relentless blowback from an irate fan base, GM Nico Harrison will have the chance to select Duke standout Cooper Flagg, who is widely projected as the first player off the board.

This year's draft is scheduled for Wednesday, June 25 at 8:00 p.m. ET, and will be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, home of the Brooklyn Nets.

We'll take a look at the full 2025 NBA draft order, showcasing when each team will be selecting in both the first and second round.

2025 NBA Draft Order for First Round

Pick

Team

1

Dallas Mavericks

2

San Antonio Spurs

3

Philadelphia 76ers

4

Charlotte Hornets

5

Utah Jazz

6

Washington Wizards

7

New Orleans Pelicans

8

Brooklyn Nets

9

Toronto Raptors

10

Houston Rockets

11

Portland Trail Blazers

12

Chicago Bulls

13

Atlanta Hawks

14

San Antonio Spurs

15

Oklahoma City Thunder

16

Orlando Magic

17

Minnesota Timberwolves

18

Washington Wizards

19

Brooklyn Nets

20

Miami Heat

21

Utah Jazz

22

Atlanta Hawks

23

Indiana Pacers

24

Oklahoma City Thunder

25

Orlando Magic

26

Brooklyn Nets

27

Brooklyn Nets

28

Boston Celtics

29

Phoenix Suns

30

Los Angeles Clippers

There are a number of teams that don't have a first round pick in the 2025 NBA draft, having previously traded theirs away. Among them are the Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors, New York Knicks, Detroit Pistons, Denver Nuggets, Sacramento Kings, Cleveland Cavaliers, Milwaukee Bucks and Memphis Grizzlies.

2025 NBA Draft Order for Second Round

Pick

Team

31

Minnesota Timberwolves

32

Boston Celtics

33

Charlotte Hornets

34

Charlotte Hornets

35

Philadelphia 76ers

36

Brooklyn Nets

37

Detroit Pistons

38

San Antonio Spurs

39

Toronto Raptors

40

Washington Wizards

41

Golden State Warriors

42

Sacramento Kings

43

Utah Jazz

44

Oklahoma City Thunder

45

Chicago Bulls

46

Orlando Magic

47

Milwaukee Bucks

48

Memphis Grizzlies

49

Cleveland Cavaliers

50

New York Knicks

51

Los Angeles Clippers

52

Phoenix Suns

53

Utah Jazz

54

Indiana Pacers

55

Los Angeles Lakers

56

Memphis Grizzlies

57

Orlando Magic

58

Cleveland Cavaliers

59

Houston Rockets

The NBA imposed a penalty on the New York Knicks for engaging in free agency discussions with Jalen Brunson before the approved date, and as a result the team forfeited its own second round selection in the 2025 draft. The Knicks would have owned the No. 55 pick in the draft.

Published
