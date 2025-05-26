Full 2025 NBA Draft Order
The Dallas Mavericks stunned the entire NBA when they leapfrogged their way into the top pick at the 2025 draft, thanks to some luck at the draft lottery. Now, months after trading Luka Doncic and dealing with the relentless blowback from an irate fan base, GM Nico Harrison will have the chance to select Duke standout Cooper Flagg, who is widely projected as the first player off the board.
This year's draft is scheduled for Wednesday, June 25 at 8:00 p.m. ET, and will be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, home of the Brooklyn Nets.
We'll take a look at the full 2025 NBA draft order, showcasing when each team will be selecting in both the first and second round.
2025 NBA Draft Order for First Round
Pick
Team
1
Dallas Mavericks
2
San Antonio Spurs
3
Philadelphia 76ers
4
Charlotte Hornets
5
Utah Jazz
6
Washington Wizards
7
New Orleans Pelicans
8
Brooklyn Nets
9
Toronto Raptors
10
Houston Rockets
11
Portland Trail Blazers
12
Chicago Bulls
13
Atlanta Hawks
14
San Antonio Spurs
15
Oklahoma City Thunder
16
Orlando Magic
17
Minnesota Timberwolves
18
Washington Wizards
19
Brooklyn Nets
20
Miami Heat
21
Utah Jazz
22
Atlanta Hawks
23
Indiana Pacers
24
Oklahoma City Thunder
25
Orlando Magic
26
Brooklyn Nets
27
Brooklyn Nets
28
Boston Celtics
29
Phoenix Suns
30
Los Angeles Clippers
There are a number of teams that don't have a first round pick in the 2025 NBA draft, having previously traded theirs away. Among them are the Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors, New York Knicks, Detroit Pistons, Denver Nuggets, Sacramento Kings, Cleveland Cavaliers, Milwaukee Bucks and Memphis Grizzlies.
2025 NBA Draft Order for Second Round
Pick
Team
31
Minnesota Timberwolves
32
Boston Celtics
33
Charlotte Hornets
34
Charlotte Hornets
35
Philadelphia 76ers
36
Brooklyn Nets
37
Detroit Pistons
38
San Antonio Spurs
39
Toronto Raptors
40
Washington Wizards
41
Golden State Warriors
42
Sacramento Kings
43
Utah Jazz
44
Oklahoma City Thunder
45
Chicago Bulls
46
Orlando Magic
47
Milwaukee Bucks
48
Memphis Grizzlies
49
Cleveland Cavaliers
50
New York Knicks
51
Los Angeles Clippers
52
Phoenix Suns
53
Utah Jazz
54
Indiana Pacers
55
Los Angeles Lakers
56
Memphis Grizzlies
57
Orlando Magic
58
Cleveland Cavaliers
59
Houston Rockets
The NBA imposed a penalty on the New York Knicks for engaging in free agency discussions with Jalen Brunson before the approved date, and as a result the team forfeited its own second round selection in the 2025 draft. The Knicks would have owned the No. 55 pick in the draft.