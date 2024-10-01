Giannis Antetokounmpo Shares Fun Moment With Kid Reporters at Bucks Media Day
It's safe to say that Giannis Antetokounmpo made two young reporters' days when speaking to them at Milwaukee Bucks media day on Monday.
Two junior reporters were set up to interview the Bucks superstar, and when Antetokounmpo walked in the room, one of the kids couldn't help but jump up and down in excitement.
Antetokounmpo joined in and began jumping up and down alongside the two kids. In a video posted by the Bucks, you can hear the kids joyfully squealing when the two-time NBA MVP joined in on the fun. It was a pretty special moment all around.
The 7'3" Bucks star then took a seat at the reporters' tiny table, which made him look like a giant compared to the kids. He looked very ready to answer some questions from the kid reporters.
Antetokounmpo has three kids of his own—a 4-year-old son, a 3-year-old son and a 1-year-old daughter. He seemed to really be in his element with the young reporters.