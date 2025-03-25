Giannis Antetokounmpo Has a Passionate Endorsement of the NBA Cup
Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks are headed to the NBA playoffs for the ninth consecutive season. With one championship and four first-round exits in that time, their star knows how good it feels to win and how bad it feels to come up short.
Earlier this season the Bucks won the second annual NBA Cup, beating the Oklahoma City Thunder in Las Vegas. While some people still question how much the NBA Cup actually means to players, Giannis is sold. In an interview with The Athletic the Bucks star was asked about the MVP discussion and while he said it's nice to be a part of it, he insisted that winning is much more important and more importantly, it feels better.
A lot better apparently. From The Athletic:
Listen, the MVP discussion is great. I’ve been in the MVP discussion, what, like the last seven years? Yeah, probably the last seven years — top three, top four, top three, top four. It’s good. It’s a great compliment. But at the end of the day, winning is a different feeling. I was able to live it once (with the 2021 title). Then I don’t know if people feel like it counts or it doesn’t count, or whatever it is, but winning is winning, so is the NBA Cup. It was like, wow, this feeling, man, it’s like — it’s better than intimacy (laughs).
That's right, one of the best players in the world favorably compared winning the NBA Cup to both winning a championship and... intimacy.
The NBA could spend millions on marketing firms and ad campaigns for the NBA Cup and never come close to a pitch like that.