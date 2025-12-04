Doc Rivers Responds to Report that Giannis Asked to be Traded From Bucks
Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks have “started conversations” about whether or not the star forward’s best fit is in Milwaukee—or elsewhere—according to a report on Wednesday from ESPN’s Shams Charania.
Said report came on the heels of another from the network’s Brian Windhorst, who said during a radio hit with ESPN Cleveland 850 that Antetokounmpo ”asked to be traded already.”
Antetokounmpo was drafted by the Bucks in the first round of the 2013 NBA draft, and has spent his first 12-plus seasons with Milwaukee—winning two MVP awards and an NBA title in 2021. However, according to Charania, he's been ”frustrated over the recent losing.” Milwaukee is just 9–13 to begin the 2025 season.
Ahead of the Bucks' matchup against the Pistons on Wednesday night, coach Doc Rivers was asked about the news, and gave a steadfast answer.
“Giannis has never asked to be traded. Ever,” he said. ”I can’t make that more clear.”
Wednesday’s contest from Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum is set for an 8:00 p.m. ET tipoff and, according to Bucks reporter Scott Grodsky, Giannis will play.
Needless to say, the Greek Freak’s postgame comments will be far more telling on where his head is at at this point in the 2025 season.