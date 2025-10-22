Will Giannis Antetokounmpo Be Traded This Season? A Brief Recap of Offseason Rumors
There was a possibility that the 2025-26 NBA season would've started with Giannis Antetokounmpo on another team apart from the Bucks, where he's spent his entire 12-year career thus far. Trade rumors circulated for months, with Antetokounmpo feeding into them at points, but the two-time MVP decided to remain in Milwaukee to start the season.
There's always still a chance Antetokounmpo could be traded sometime during this season, especially if the Bucks don't live up to the standards the nine-time All-Star sets.
It's important to note that Antetokounmpo's current contract with the Bucks is scheduled to take him through the 2027 season with a $62.7 million player option for 2028.
The Bucks open up their season on Wednesday night against the Wizards. As the NBA season commences, here's a look back at the offseason rumors and reports that circulated regarding Antetokounmpo's future on the Bucks.
Giannis Antetokounmpo trade rumors from 2025 offseason
Feb. 2025: Antetokounmpo expresses desire for Bucks to start winning again
Midway through the 2024-25, ESPN's Shams Charania came out with a report stating that Antetokounmpo "loves the Bucks," but "he loves winning more." This is when the narrative of Antetokounmpo potentially wanting to head to a winning team truly began. There was a lot on the line with the Bucks heading into the playoffs—they needed to win to keep their star player happy.
April-June 2025: Teams show interest in Antetokounmpo right after Bucks playoff elimination
The Bucks couldn't deliver the wins Antetokounmpo needed as they lost in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs. Milwaukee hasn't surpassed the first round of the playoffs since 2021, when they last won a title. It's clear Antetokounmpo is getting weary of waiting for the Bucks to have postseason success again. He didn't address trade rumors right after the Bucks lost, though. He didn't want his words to be skewed.
The rumors soared off in May when Charania reported that Antetokounmpo getting traded or staying with Milwaukee would be the first big "domino" to fall in the offseason. Antetokounmpo never formally requested a trade from the team, though. He was reportedly open to trade offers.
A report from NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer stating "every team has called Milwaukee" about the superstar followed. There was definitely interest in Antetokounmpo leaving the Bucks.
July 2025: Antetokounmpo gives cryptic response to trade rumors
Antetokounmpo was asked about the trade rumors again in July on a stream and gave a very cryptic answer. He went on about the taxes being better in Florida, Los Angeles and New York, before he replied by saying this: "Ah, probably. Probably [stay in Milwaukee]. We'll see. We'll see. Probably. I love Milwaukee."
This video lit the trade rumor fire even more than any reports had done before because it came straight from Antetokounmpo's mouth. He didn't deny a trade or confirm he'd be staying in Milwaukee.
Sept. 2025: Antetokounmpo says he expects to be traded from Bucks one day
After the rumors quieted down for quite some time, Antetokounmpo was asked in September again about being traded from the Bucks. He admitted in an interview with a Greek outlet that he expects to be traded one day as it's just the business of the league. He may even find out about that trade on social media based on how the news environment works nowadays.
Antetokounmpo additionally referenced the shocking Luka Dončić trade and how surprising that was back in February, so he knows anything is possible in the NBA.
Sept. 2025: Antetokounmpo admits that he's confident in 2025-26 Bucks
After it was reported that Antetokounmpo would at least be starting the season with the Bucks, the two-time MVP had a candid interview about the offseason speculation of him being traded. He admitted there was some truth to the rumors as there is every year, and he did consider being traded. Later on, Charania reported that the Knicks stood out as a top candidate to trade for Antetokounmpo.
His biggest draw for being on an NBA team is to win games and championships, which is something previously reported from last season. Antetokounmpo doubled down on his confidence for the Bucks this upcoming season when addressing those thoughts.
"My confidence is an all-time high right now," Antetokounmpo said at the time. "I feel really good about myself. I feel really good about the team, and I'm excited to be there. I really believe in this team. ... I think we're a very, very dangerous team."
Antetokounmpo could still be traded in the 2025-26 season
Although it seemed like Bucks fans could breathe a sigh of relief after Antetokounmpo didn't get traded in the offseason, there's still the concern that he could be traded during the 2025-26 season. Charania recently reported this month that Antetokounmpo's future in Milwaukee could heavily depend on how the Bucks start the season.
It's no secret that Antetokounmpo's top priority is to win a championship, and if he doesn't get the sense that the Bucks can do that this season or any time soon, then he could request to be traded elsewhere.
Antetokounmpo was asked about this report, and he admitted to not have read it, but he did seem to back up the statement some. He said he's committed to the Bucks right now and believes fully in his teammates, but he acknowledged his stance could change as the season goes on.
"Now, if in six, seven months, I change my mind I think that's human too, you're allowed to make any decision you want, but I'm locked in. I'm locked in to this team. I'm locked in to these guys, to this group and to this coaching staff and to myself."
It sounds like the Antetokounmpo trade rumors could continue on for a while.