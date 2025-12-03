ESPN Insider Says Giannis Antetokounmpo Already Asked to be Traded By Bucks
The NBA offseason was full of rumors circulating that Giannis Antetokounmpo would be traded from the Bucks before the 2025-26 season began. Nothing came to fruition, and the two-time MVP remained in Milwaukee for the start of the new season.
However, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst revealed on Wednesday that some rumors had a bit of truth within them. Antetokounmpo reportedly asked to be traded in the offseason, specifically in regards to his interest in playing for the Knicks, which ESPN’s Shams Charania reported in October.
“Guys, he asked to be traded already,” Windhorst said in regards to fans worrying about Antetokounmpo’s social media activity.
As for when Antetokounmpo will be expected to be traded? “Well, that’s the thing. What appears is that Giannis committed himself to the season for the Bucks. That’s what appeared to happen. ... A lot of people in the league don’t think he’ll be a Buck next year.”
Based on Windhorst’s response, there’s a good chance Antetokounmpo will remain in Milwaukee until the 2026–27 season, unless the 9–13 Bucks can turn their season around. Antetokounmpo made it clear in the offseason that he wants to win. If the Bucks can’t win enough for the forward to be happy, then he will likely look elsewhere again.
Antetokounmpo is in his 13th season with the Bucks. He admitted previously that he expects to be traded at some point as that’s just the business of the league. That time could be soon, it seems.