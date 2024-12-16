Gregg Popovich Releases Upbeat Statement on Spurs Return Amid Health-Related Absence
San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich released his first statement since suffering a mild stroke at the Frost Bank Center, the Spurs' arena, on Nov. 2. Popovich, the oldest coach in NBA history at 75, expressed his gratitude for the outpour of support he has received since the stroke occurred.
“This has certainly been an unexpected six weeks for my family and me," Popovich said. "As we work together on my recovery, I want to take a moment to share that the outpouring of support we’ve received during this time has been truly overwhelming in the best possible way. While I wish I could get back to each one of you, for now, let me say that my family and I are forever grateful. We’re thankful for our wonderful community, the entire Spurs organization, and our family and friends."
Popovich continues to rehabilitate from the stroke. He did not offer a timeline for when he could return to the team, but did end his statement in classic "Pop" fashion.
“No one is more excited to see me return to the bench than the talented individuals who have been leading my rehabilitation process," Popovich added. "They’ve quickly learned that I’m less than coachable.”
A five-time NBA champion and the all-time leader in wins among NBA head coaches, Popovich is expected to make a full recovery. In the meantime, Mitch Johnson has taken over as the Spurs' interim head coach as Popovich continues to recover. The Spurs are currently 13–13, and have gone 11–10 in the absence of their longtime head coach.