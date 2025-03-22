SI

Grizzlies Lose Forward Brandon Clarke for Season With PCL Sprain

It's his third straight season abbreviated by injury.

Brandon Clarke warms up before a game against the Kings. / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
For the third straight year, Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke's season has been altered by a major injury.

Clarke is done for 2025 with a high-grade PCL sprain in his right knee, the Grizzlies announced Saturday afternoon. The news comes just over two years after Clarke tore his left Achilles—an injury that cost him the remainder of the 2023 season and almost all of 2024.

In 64 games in '25, Clarke has averaged 8.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and one assist per game. It's the first season of his six-year career in which he's averaged fewer than 10 points per game, though he's also played a career-low 18.9 minutes per game.

Per Memphis, Clarke sustained the injury Wednesday against the Portland Trail Blazers—falling in the first quarter of a 115–99 defeat.

The Grizzlies are currently 43-28 with 11 games to go—fifth in the Western Conference and one game behind the fourth-place Denver Nuggets.

