Grizzlies' Jay Huff Trolls Kyle Kuzma With Perfect Halloween Costume
Spooky season has arrived in the NBA. Fans have been treated to an abundance of creative, frightening and hilarious costumes from some of their favorite players across the league this Halloween. As for whose costume is best, that title may belong to Memphis Grizzlies center Jay Huff.
The 27-year-old took a lighthearted jab at Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma with his costume. Huff hilariously decided to dress as Kuzma for Halloween, wearing one of his more iconic tunnel walk outfits as his costume.
It's near impossible not to remember when Kuzma arrived at a Wizards game wearing an absolutely gargantuan pink sweater. Huff certainly hasn't forgotten, and he recreated Kuzma's outfit using what appears to be two pink scarfs.
Huff came prepared with the white beanie, black pants, white shoes and, of course, the two pink scarfs over his sleeves to comically replicate Kuzma's unorthodox outfit choice from 2021.
Huff, 27, has featured in all five games for the Grizzlies this season. He's averaging 10.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.4 blocks while logging 17 minutes per contest. Memphis is hosting the Milwaukee Bucks on Halloween night, with tipoff scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET.