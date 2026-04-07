Against All Odds, the 2025–26 Memphis Grizzlies Are Now a Part of NBA History

The Grizzlies are in the process of completing a lost season right now. Ja Morant played in just 20 games. Jaren Jackson Jr. was traded. Cam Spencer is going to lead the team in games played. There are a lot of easily digestible ways to point out just how bad this season has gone in Memphis, but the three-point shooting in the last few games might actually raise some eyebrows.

On Monday night, in a loss to the Cavaliers, the Grizzlies tied the NBA record for most three-pointers made in a single game. They connected on 29-of-59 from downtown and still lost by 16.

In hitting 29 threes, they tied the record previously set by the 2020–21 Bucks and tied by the ’24–25 Celtics. It was the 12th time that an NBA team had hit 27 or more three-pointers in a single game.

And the Memphis Grizzlies are the first team to hit that many three-pointers and lose. And no team has ever hit 27 or more three-pointers and scored fewer points than the Grizzlies did last night when they scored 126 in a 16-point loss to Cleveland.

Pretty impressive feat, no?

Dariq Whitehead was one of nine Grizzlies to hit a three-pointer during Memphis’s barrage in a losing effort vs. the Cavaliers. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Nine guys played for the Grizzlies last night and all nine of them—Olivier-Maxence Prosper, Cedric Coward, GG Jackson, Lucas Williamson, Cam Spencer, Dariq Whitehead, Toby Okani, Adama-Alpha Bal and Walter Clayton Jr.—hit at least one three-pointer.

Half of these three-pointers made in this historical performance were made by guys who weren't on the team two week ago.

Bal, an undrafted rookie who made his NBA debut on Mar. 28, connected on 6-of-11 three-point attempts.

Whitehead, a former first-round pick of the Nets, just signed with the Grizzlies on Apr. 3. He made 6-of-12 on Monday night and has now attempted 44 three-pointers in three games. Last season, he appeared in 20 games for Brooklyn and attempted a total of 74 threes.

Williamson, who went undrafted out of Loyola in ’22, made his NBA debut for the Grizzlies on Apr. 1. He made 5-of-12 threes last night.

Make sure to remember all this at ball knowledge trivia night. And also note that the Grizzlies intentionally fouled twice in the final minute in an attempt to extend the game so they could break the record. Instead, they missed their last three attempts.

The Grizzlies were ONE 3 away from breaking the NBA's record for most 3s in a game.



They were LAUNCHING 3s and fouling to get the ball back...



They still didn't break the record 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/YbkCbP53vR — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) April 7, 2026

This is truly the golden era of chasing stats in the NBA. When half the teams don’t want to win, a certain basketball nihilism takes over because nothing really matters. You can give up 83 points and no one will bat an eye because ownership wanted you to lose anyway. You can give up 29 threes and win. You can intentionally foul in a game that’s already been decided because you’re chasing a record that no one had ever even thought about until six years ago.

With just a few games remaining in the regular season and so many ping pong balls still up for grabs, who knows what kinds of historic performances we'll get to experience over the final week of the season.

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