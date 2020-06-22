3 Reasons Why The Memphis Grizzlies Can Hold On To The 8th Seed In The NBA Western Conference

When the NBA season resumes on July 30th, it will have been over four months since the last NBA contest occurred. For the 22 teams that will convene in Orlando for the resumption of the season next month, rust will serve as a major factor as players get accustomed to playing games in one location for the rest of the season. For the Memphis Grizzlies, who currently reside in 8th place in the Western Conference, finishing the season strong and maintaining their playoff spot at season's end would certainly be a victory for the franchise.

Every team in the NBA will play in 8 games before the playoffs, with the eighth seed needing to finish more than four games ahead of the teams behind them to avoid a play-in round for the last spot in each conference.

Here are three reasons why the Grizzlies can hold down the 8th seed, and while the road to team's first playoff appearance in 3 years won't be easy, it's certainly doable.

Ja Morant

The second pick of the 2019 NBA Draft has certainly lived up to the lofty expectations heaped upon his shoulders. The 6'3 point guard averages nearly 18 points per game and seven assists as well, and he's virtually a lock to wrap up the NBA Rookie of the Year award, despite a late rally from New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson.

However, there's more to Morant than just his play on the court.

The 20-year old's performances helped to restore the Grizzlies back onto the national scene, as they experienced a significant drop-off between the Grit and Grind era and the "Grizz Next Gen" era. He has brought back a swagger to the Grizzlies fanbase that had longed for a star since the breakup of the Core 4, Mike Conley, Marc Gasol, Tony Allen, and Zach Randolph.

With Morant, the Grizzlies feature a star player with the ability to carry them on his shoulders, even as a rookie.

© Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Key Players Returning From Injury/Debut Of Justise Winslow

Prior to the suspension of the regular season in March, the Grizzlies squad was ravaged with injuries. Rookie power forward Brandon Clarke, mid-season acquisition Justise Winslow, and second-year power forward Jaren Jackson Jr. missed time due to injuries.

With almost four months to rest, all three will likely be ready to play when action resumes in Orlando.

Clarke averaged 12 ppg and six rebounds per contest in 50 games before suffering a quadriceps injury in mid-February, forcing him to miss time. He'd been one of the league's most efficient players, shooting around 62 percent from the field while also gaining a reputation as a hard-nosed rebounder and defender.

Winslow, who the Grizzlies acquired in a trade with the Miami Heat, played in 11 games with his former team but has yet to contribute his services to the Grizzlies due to a lingering back injury. A 6'7 defender with the potential to develop an outside game, the 24-year old forward gives the Grizzlies another versatile player to work with when he returns to action for the first time since January.

Jackson Jr. has improved his all-around game from his rookie, averaging nearly 17 points per contest while grabbing five boards a game. His three-point shot serves him well, as the 6'11 unicorn nails almost three long balls per game. Jackson injured his knee in a February 23rd matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers, but will undoubtedly be good to go as the team gets ready to resume action.

© Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Team Has Already Overachieved, So Why Stop Winning Now?

Despite having a 32-33 record when the season paused in mid-March, the Grizzlies lead the race for the Western Conference's final spot by 3.5 games over the Portland Trail Blazers, New Orleans Pelicans, and Sacramento Kings.

Last August, Las Vegas expected the Grizzlies to win a meager 25.5 games, which the squad exceeded with ease. Playing with nothing to lose, the Grizzlies certainly understand the importance of the last eight games. They also realize that no one thought this squad's rise to playoff contention would be this season.

Reportedly, the Grizzlies' last eight contests will be against Portland, Utah, San Antonio, Oklahoma City, Milwaukee, Boston, and two showdowns with Williamson and the Pelicans.

For a squad that entered the season with little to no expectations of cultivating a winning mentality, that schedule fails to scare anyone on the Grizzlies squad.

Regardless of what occurs going forward, the Grizzlies season can be crowned a success. The future looks bright for this squad, and they'll be a force to be respected throughout the NBA for years to come.

© Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

