3x NBA All-Star Shares Harsh Truth for Paul George, 76ers
The Philadelphia 76ers have had a nightmare 2024-25 campaign. The 76ers have a 23-47 record with just 12 games left in the regular season, as the entire organization is ready to move on to next year.
The 76ers have three All-Star-caliber players on their roster, headlined by former MVP Joel Embiid. Pairing Embiid with guys like Tyrese Maxey and Paul George put high expectations on Philly, but injuries have destroyed their season.
Embiid played just 19 games before being shut down for the season, while George played 41 in his debut season as a 76er. The trio of Embiid, George, and Maxey played just 14 games together this season, but much of the spotlight is on the nine-time All-Star forward.
George has caught plenty of flak this season for his poor play, especially while hosting an in-season podcast. Three-time NBA All-Star and former Memphis Grizzlies guard Gilbert Arenas spoke on George's disastrous season, claiming that it was doomed before it even started.
"What went wrong? Preseason, maybe an emotional departure," Arenas said about George. "$160 million to lose in the Western Conference Finals or $212 million to not make the playoffs? When you start off with bad energy, it ends with bad energy."
George signed a four-year, $211.5 million deal to join the 76ers in the offseason, but the nine-time All-Star has quickly become one of the league's most overpaid stars. Arenas does not think George should have chased the money in free agency, especially when the Clippers were reportedly offering him a three-year, $150 million deal to stay in LA.