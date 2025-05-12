Blockbuster NBA Trade Idea Sends 2x All-Star to Lakers for Austin Reaves
The Los Angeles Lakers are coming off a disappointing first-round playoff exit after losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves in just five games, and now changes are needed.
The Lakers had the most glaring lineup need in the NBA, and their lack of a real big man ultimately cost them their season. The Lakers traded away superstar big man Anthony Davis in exchange for Luka Doncic. Now that they have Doncic as an offensive-minded guard to run the offense, they might look to deal their other as an Anthony Davis replacement.
The Lakers could look to add a defensive-minded big man to complement Luka Doncic and LeBron James, but parting ways with rising star Austin Reaves could be the solution.
In this trade idea, the Lakers send Austin Reaves to the Memphis Grizzlies to bring in two-time All-Star and 2022-23 NBA Defensive Player of the Year, Jaren Jackson Jr.
Los Angeles Lakers receive: Jaren Jackson Jr.
Memphis Grizzlies receive: Austin Reaves, Jarred Vanderbilt
Of course, a blockbuster deal like this would likely involve some more parts, but the framework could benefit both sides. The Lakers will be desperate to add a big man this offseason, and Jackson Jr. would be an ideal fit alongside Doncic and James.
This season, Jackson Jr. averaged 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.2 steals, and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc, continuing to improve his offensive game while staying an elite defender.
The Grizzlies adding Austin Reaves would be an interesting fit next to Ja Morant and Desmond Bane, but the 26-year-old guard took a huge leap this season and could be a great on-ball creator in Memphis.
It would be hard for both teams to part ways with their respective stars, but it could be a great move to help take each franchise to the next level.