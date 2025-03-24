Boston Celtics Legend's Heartfelt Message to Tony Allen
A little over a week ago, the Memphis Grizzlies retired the jersey of one of its most beloved franchise players.
Tony Allen may have never won an NBA championship with the Grizzlies, but his style of play has endeared him to Memphis fans forever. So much so, that he even had his jersey retired with the team.
Among those who came to support Allen was his former championship teammate with the Boston Celtics, Paul Pierce. Allen won a championship with Pierce as a member of the Boston Celtics in 2008.
"That's my brother, like I said. I saw his first Summer League game, I was able to win with him," Pierce said. "The day he signed here I was sad. I was sad he left. Then I thought about it, and I was like, ‘You know what, it was time for him to go.’ It was time for him to get up from under us and spread his wings."
In Pierce's eyes, Allen would not have been able to become the player he became in Memphis if he stayed in Boston.
"He was able to grow here into the player he probably wouldn't have been able to become in Boston," Pierce said. "That's why I'm glad he came, he spread his wings, he made his niche, and grew something here to where they can relate to and hold onto and grasp to... He'll always be remembered, he'll always be respected in this community."
Tony Allen will likely go down as the most underrated defender in NBA history. However, he'll always be properly rated among his peers.