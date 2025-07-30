All Grizzlies

Breaking: Ex-NBA Star Gilbert Arenas Arrested on Wednesday

Former Memphis Grizzlies guard and NBA star Gilbert Arenas was arrested on Wednesday

Mar 31, 2012; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Gilbert Arenas (10) defends Milwaukee Bucks guard Beno Udrih (19) during the second quarter at the Bradley Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
Gilbert Arenas had one of the more interesting NBA careers, highlighted by an incident with the Washington Wizards, where he brought a gun into the locker room over a dispute. Arenas was a three-time NBA All-Star and three-time All-NBA selection, scoring nearly 30 points per game in the 2005-6 season.

Arenas has since transitioned into the media world, hosting his own podcast featuring ex-NBA players Nick Young and Kenyon Martin. While Arenas typically makes headlines for his wild takes or defending the Los Angeles Lakers, that wasn't the case on Wednesday with the breaking news surrounding the ex-NBA star.

According to NBA insider Chris Haynes via a press release from the US Department of Justice, Arenas and a suspected Israeli crime figure were arrested on Wednesday on federal indictment alleging they operated an illegal gambling business at Arenas' Encino mansion.

"Arenas, 43, a.k.a. “Agent Zero,” of Woodland Hills, is charged with one count of conspiracy to operate an illegal gambling business, one count of operating an illegal gambling business, and one count of making false statements to federal investigators," the DOJ shared.

Five other defendants were arrested in connection with the business, none of whom are former NBA players. Arenas was known for playing cards during his career in the NBA, but it appears as though he's now found himself in a sticky situation with an alleged illegal gambling business running out of his residence.

