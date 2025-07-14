Breaking: Grizzlies Sign Six-Foot-Four Guard to Four-Year Deal
The Memphis Grizzlies have had a busy 2025 offseason, highlighted by a huge trade that sent Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic, while star big man Jaren Jackson Jr. signed a hefty contract extension to keep him around long-term.
Now, the Grizzlies continue to make internal moves to hold their core together after the Bane trade. ESPN's Shams Charania reports that the Grizzlies have signed Cam Spencer to a new four-year deal worth $10.5 million.
Via Shams Charania: "The Memphis Grizzlies and two-way guard Cam Spencer's representatives, Mark Bartelstein and Ross Aroyo of @PrioritySports , have restructured the agreement to re-sign: Spencer is now inking a new four-year, $10.5 million deal, with three fully guaranteed seasons, sources said."
Spencer, 25, is coming off his rookie season with the Grizzlies, averaging 4.2 points, 1.2 rebounds, and 1.4 assists in just 10.1 minutes per game. However, the 6-foot-4 guard undoubtedly made a name for himself. Spencer became an immediate fan favorite in Memphis when he stood up to NBA superstar Kevin Durant.
Spencer had a couple of key performances for the Grizzlies toward the end of the season, including a 23-point, seven-assist outburst with five three-pointers in a win over the Dallas Mavericks. Spencer initially reportedly signed just a two-year deal worth $4.5 million to keep him in Memphis, but the two sides reworked the new contract to keep him around for longer.