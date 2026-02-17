Ja Morant returning to Grizzlies lineup after All-Star break looks inevitable

Ja Morant accompanied the Memphis Grizzlies on the five-game road trip that began before the trade deadline and ended with a pair of defeats in Portland, a collapse at Golden State and a lopsided loss in Denver.

The All-Star break was on the horizon and Morant was still on the mend from his elbow injury, so it was easy to table the discussion that lies ahead.

When will the face of the franchise see the floor again? NBA sources believe there’s no way he’s played his final game with the Grizzlies since they were unable to move him at the trade deadline.

It’s time to deal with the reality that Memphis’ highest-paid player needs to raise his stock, which means head coach Tuomas Iisalo must put his most dynamic player back out on the floor as soon as he’s ready.

There’s likely no uncomfortable conversation ahead. When Morant is ready, he’ll start. Ty Jerome and Cam Spencer are both used to coming off the bench. Giving Morant every opportunity to succeed is for his own good, as well as the Grizzlies.

Morant suffered a UCL sprain in his left elbow that kept him out of a Jan. 23 home loss to the New Orleans Pelicans after finishing with team highs of 23 points and 12 assists in a 124-122 defeat vs. the Atlanta Hawks two days prior. The initial timetable called for a three-week absence and reevaluation after that.

Time’s up. Word is Morant is ramping up his workload, so even if he takes another 10 days and doesn’t participate until a three-game road trip that begins on Feb. 27 in Dallas and continues with stops in Indiana and Minnesota, he’s going to be in the mix barring a setback.

If Morant plays inspired ball, wins Griz don't need are likely

The Grizzlies should tank given how talented this upcoming draft class is, so they must find a way to showcase Morant’s ability to help another team so they can trade him in the offseason while still piling up losses that will improve their lottery chances.

Although the front office was unable to move Morant, Memphis is in a full rebuild. GM Zack Kleiman has turned Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. into an insane amount of draft capital, looking to turn the Grizzlies into champions like Sam Presti did with the Thunder.

It took a lot of patience, losing and tough decisions to turn OKC from a doormat into a champion. The Grizzlies will have to be smart about when they bring back Zach Edey, whose ankle issues may keep him out the rest of the way.

With talented rookie Cedric Coward dealing with knee soreness, he’s a candidate to be shelved too. I wouldn’t imagine the swingman will participate in both legs of a back-to-back the rest of the way.

However, Morant, who has been the best player on the floor multiple times when he’s suited up in recent weeks, must be given the freedom to show he can still be an impact player because that’s the only way the team can move him for even close to fair value this offseason.

Feb 9, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ty Jerome (2) celebrates with teammates as a time out is called against the Golden State Warriors during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

In a perfect world, he’d be elsewhere and Jerome would be splitting point guard minutes with Spencer. Because no deal came to fruition, both will have to play alongside Morant or behind him. If they’re all productive, there will be some unwanted wins along the way.

Iisalo has proven he clearly favors an even distribution minutes, which means veterans like Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Kyle Anderson will see time, but getting younger players experience will likely be prioritized. Morant has been openly critical of how Iisalo doles out minutes, so it will be interesting to see if a power struggle like the one that surfaced early in the season arises again. That would be bad for all parties.

As far as the front office is concerned, Kleiman has said that Morant playing will be determined by “medical determination and a medical determination only.”

It will soon be determined that Morant is good to go. Sure, there’s a possibility he’s injured again. Soreness will come into play, wear and tear, all of that. However, the expectation that Morant has played his final game in a Memphis uniform is now likely to be erroneous.

I felt that was a certainty, as did most everyone. Morant will suit up at FedEx Forum soon, as the last man standing of the era that came following Grit-and-Grind. Everyone in Memphis will be rooting for him, but that there will be many doing so because it ultimately helps get him off the roster will be strange.

