Chandler Parsons Fires Back at Luka Doncic Over Controversial Statement
This week, Chandler Parsons made a claim that Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis did not like each other nor liked playing with each other. It was a claim that many thought was already proven true, but Luka Doncic clapped back at Parsons over it. Now, Parsons has something to say back to Luka.
Parson's initial claim was made on June 3 during a segment on FanDuelTV's Run It Back show. Porzinigis is now a member of the Boston Celtics and Parsons believed he wouldn't receive a warm welcome during the NBA Finals in Dallas.
“They do not like Porzingis in Dallas," Parsons said. "Luka did not like playing with him, there is an actual beef there”
Once Luka was asked about the statement during NBA Finals media, he immediately disagreed with it.
"I've talked to Chandler Parsons maybe twice in my life, so I don't know how he would know that," Doncic said Tuesday. "But me and KP have a good relationship. I don't know why people say otherwise."
Within the next 24 hours, the former Grizzlies forward Parsons had his own reply to Luka's denial over the reported beef with Porzingis.
"😂 did i say Luka told me that? doesn’t take a genius to see they weren’t on same page. glad their friendship is solid tho 🤝 one will be a champion."
In all honesty, it felt like a foregone conclusion that Luka Doncic and Porizingis didn't like each other. What Chandler Parsons said wasn't that egregious and wasn't anything that no one has said before.
