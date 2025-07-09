European Sharpshooter Turns Down NBA Offer From Grizzlies
The Memphis Grizzlies are coming off an underwhelming 2024-25 campaign, headlined by a first-round playoff loss to the OKC Thunder and a late-season coaching change after firing Taylor Jenkins. Now, the Grizzlies are heading into the 2025-26 season with a new look, with their offseason highlighted by a Desmond Bane trade and the hiring of new head coach Tuomas Iisalo.
The Grizzlies seemingly found their Bane replacement in the 2025 NBA Draft, trading up to 11th overall to select talented guard Cedric Coward. However, the Grizzlies still seem to be looking for more backcourt depth.
In the 2023 NBA Draft, the Grizzlies selected Tarik Biberovic 56th overall, but the Bosnian-Turkish standout decided to stay overseas. Now, the Grizzlies want Biberovic to make his move to Memphis, but he has declined the offer to sign a new three-year deal with Fenerbahce.
"According to journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu, Biberovic has rejected an offer from the Memphis Grizzlies and agreed to a new three-year deal with Fenerbahce," BasketNews reports.
Biberovic has been with Fenerbahce since the 2018-19 season, and has been vastly improving over the past couple of years. In his 2024-25 EuroLeague season, the 6-foot-6 wing averaged 9.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game with impressive 44.4/42.0/85.7 shooting splits.
Biberovic is one of the best three-point shooters in the league, shooting 43.6% from beyond the arc on 4.2 attempts per game over the last two seasons in the EuroLeague and BSL (Basketball Super League). He was likely offered a two-way spot in Memphis, so coming off a EuroLeague championship, the decision likely was not too challenging for Biberovic.