Former Boston Celtics Star Named Dream Trade Target for Milwaukee Bucks

Could the Milwaukee Bucks be a potential suitor for Marcus Smart?

Joey Linn

May 29, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) and guard Marcus Smart (36) and guard Jaylen Brown (7) react from the bench during the fourth quarter against the Miami Heat in game seven of the Eastern Conference Finals for the 2023 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports / Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
The Milwaukee Bucks could be looking to re-tool around Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard this summer, as upgrading that duo's supporting cast could be an offseason priority. In a recent article, Bleacher Report named one dream trade target for every NBA team, and chose Memphis Grizzlies guard Marcus Smart as the best option for Milwaukee.

"Marcus Smart is a few seasons removed from his Defensive Player of the Year award, although he remains a huge upgrade in perimeter defense from anyone the Milwaukee Bucks currently have on their roster," Bleacher Report wrote. "The Bucks finished just 19th defensively last season. Putting Smart in the starting backcourt next to Damian Lillard gives Milwaukee a stopper on defense who brings 108 games of playoff experience from his time with the Boston Celtics. It would also be the perfect counter to Boston's trading for Jrue Holiday last offseason."

This is an opinion piece and not sourced reporting on a potential level of interest in Smart from Milwaukee, but the fit could certainly make sense. A Defensive Player of the Year with the Boston Celtics, Smart was a huge piece to that group becoming what they are now.

While he was not able to win it all in Boston, Smart deserves a lot of credit for helping Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown build a winning environment.

