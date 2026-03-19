Maybe it was the fact that the Denver Nuggets didn't get in to Memphis until roughly 4 or 5 in the morning on Wednesday. Or maybe it was the seeming continuous digs and shots at the city in recent days.

For whatever reason, even during a time for the Grizzlies when the team should be relishing every loss, it felt extra nice to win again.

Three takeaways from a much needed performance.

Ty Jerome and what might have been

Another Memphis Grizzlies game, another Ty Jerome masterclass performance. He didn't just do it on the offensive end of the floor in this game either - his rebounding was tremendously valuable for a Grizzlies team that continues to get very little from the traditional "big" position. The complete and total command of the court when he's on it is a real palate cleanser for the tough season it's been for Memphis.

It also, however, can be a reminder of what Grizzlies fans lost. For we never really got to see Ty Jerome alongside Zach Edey, Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., and the Grizzlies roster as it was supposed to be constructed. It's hard to believe that THAT version of this Memphis team would've been on the outside looking in of the postseason in the Western Conference.

We will never know for sure. But one thing is for certain - Ty Jerome can ball.

Chalk one up for small ball

Between the greatest big in the NBA -- Nikola Jokic -- and arguably one of the best backup bigs in the NBA Jonas Valanciunas, it certainly could have been a very long night for the Memphis Grizzlies. But while Jokic got his usual triple-double numbers, it came alongside a TON of turnovers. And Jonas Valanciunas played only played six minutes in the entire game!

Is it possible that the young, inexperienced Memphis Grizzlies made the Denver Nuggets adjust? Taylor Hendricks defended Jokic admirably much of the night and played a role in several of Jokic's turnovers (NINE total stocks!). And the defensive energy was there for Memphis throughout the contest to help account for and adapt to how the team was going to attack "The Joker".

A win for Head Coach Tuomas Iisalo and his staff. There was a clear game plan. And it was executed well.

A note on Memphis and their Grizzlies

As mentioned above, there have been several slights at the city of Memphis as an NBA franchise's home the last few days. From Draymond Green to Stephen A. Smith, NBA Head Coaches to former Grizzlies such as Marcus Smart, for whatever reason this idea of the team leaving the 901 and heading elsewhere (oftentimes Nashville) has been mentioned during this era of expansion exploration, even though NBA Commissioned Adam Silver has said relocation is not on the table.

It should stay off the table.

Memphis is imperfect. It has flaws. But it also has a genuine, organic connection with their Grizzlies. There is no arena in the NBA that shines as brightly as FedExForum when the Grizzlies are playing to their capabilities. Sold out arenas were the norm during the peak of Grit and Grind over a decade ago, and just a few years ago Ja Morant and crew were seen as the future of the NBA.

We're a very short sighted society nowadays, where instant gratification and "what have you done for me lately" reigns supreme. But don't judge Memphis for where their Grizzlies currently are. Appreciate where they've been, and believe they'll get there again.

And doing so in Memphis - where they belong.

The Grizzlies are back in action Friday night at home in Memphis against the Boston Celtics. Tip-off is set for 7 PM CT.