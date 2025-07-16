Golden State Warriors Expected to Sign Ex-Grizzlies Guard
The 2025 NBA offseason has been out of sorts, and the Golden State Warriors have decided to stay out of it completely. The Warriors are the only team in the NBA that has not made a move this offseason, but that is expected to change soon.
After the news that Bradley Beal is deciding to sign with the LA Clippers, the Warriors reportedly have a couple of other moves lined up.
The Warriors are openly pursuing a pair of veterans in free agency: Al Horford and De'Anthony Melton.
NBA insider Marc Stein recently joined 95.7 The Game's "Willard & Dibs" to talk about Golden State's free agency targets.
"My expectation is that one way or another, the Warriors are going to end up with both [Al] Horford and [De'Anthony] Melton on their roster," Stein said.
Stein has previously reported that the Warriors are a "strong contender" to sign Melton in free agency, as well as Horford.
Melton played just six games for Golden State last season before suffering a season-ending ACL sprain, and is now on the open market. The 27-year-old guard played three years with the Memphis Grizzlies prior to his recent stints with the Warriors and Philadelphia 76ers. In those three years in Memphis, Melton averaged 9.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.3 steals per game.
Melton was expected to be a key addition for Golden State when they signed him last offseason, as he averaged 10.3 points in 20.2 minutes per game through six appearances. With few other reported free agency targets for the Warriors, they are likely confident in bringing back Melton to help their guard depth.