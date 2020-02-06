The Memphis Grizzlies Add Justise Winslow As The Highlight Of A Very Busy Trade Deadline

The Memphis Grizzlies were far from passive at the NBA Trade Deadline as they were successfully able to move Andre Iguodala to the Miami Heat in essence for Justise Winslow. The Grizzlies also sent out Jae Crowder and Solomon Hill to the Heat in exchange for James Johnson and Dion Waiters. Johnson's contract would later be sent to the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for Gorgui Dieng. They would also receive Jordan Bell from the Houston Rockets for Bruno Caboclo.

My Take On The Initial Trade

Winslow is a versatile wing that can play and defend 3-4 positions on the court. He excels at handling the ball as a primary ball-handler and is an elite level on-ball defender. Winslow also has an ever-improving jump shot and at only 23 years old, the 6'6" wing will surely be a key part of the Grizzlies future if he is able to stay healthy. He has had issues with a lower backbone bruise on and off this season.

© Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Dieng will hopefully be a productive addition to the team as far as a backup center is concerned. The Grizzlies only had one true center on the roster in Jonas Valanciunas and Dieng can provide shot-blocking and rebounding when needed. Jordan Bell is another high energy, athletic power forward who can add insurance to our frontcourt.

It is still to be determined what the Grizzlies plan on doing with Dion Waiters but he is still a proven scorer in the league and his contract along with Dieng's expires at the end of next season allowing the Grizzlies more flexibility.