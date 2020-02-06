AllGrizzlies
The Memphis Grizzlies Add Justise Winslow As The Highlight Of A Very Busy Trade Deadline

Anthony Sain

The Memphis Grizzlies were far from passive at the NBA Trade Deadline as they were successfully able to move Andre Iguodala to the Miami Heat in essence for Justise Winslow. The Grizzlies also sent out Jae Crowder and Solomon Hill to the Heat in exchange for James Johnson and Dion Waiters. Johnson's contract would later be sent to the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for Gorgui Dieng. They would also receive Jordan Bell from the Houston Rockets for Bruno Caboclo.

My Take On The Initial Trade

Winslow is a versatile wing that can play and defend 3-4 positions on the court.  He excels at handling the ball as a primary ball-handler and is an elite level on-ball defender.  Winslow also has an ever-improving jump shot and at only 23 years old, the 6'6" wing will surely be a key part of the Grizzlies future if he is able to stay healthy.  He has had issues with a lower backbone bruise on and off this season.  

© Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Dieng will hopefully be a productive addition to the team as far as a backup center is concerned.  The Grizzlies only had one true center on the roster in Jonas Valanciunas and Dieng can provide shot-blocking and rebounding when needed.  Jordan Bell is another high energy, athletic power forward who can add insurance to our frontcourt.  

It is still to be determined what the Grizzlies plan on doing with Dion Waiters but he is still a proven scorer in the league and his contract along with Dieng's expires at the end of next season allowing the Grizzlies more flexibility.

The Memphis Grizzlies Are Too Good, And Too Young To Give A Crap - And I'm Perfectly Fine With That

Not only are the Memphis Grizzlies a young exciting team that is operating way ahead of schedule as far as potential is concerned but they are also serious playoff contenders in year one of a team rebuild. After Dillon Brooks and Ja Morant set Twitter and the NBA world on fire last night and this morning, many would suggest that the young, inexperienced Grizzlies pump their brakes and not make such bold statements. Good luck with that.

Anthony Sain

boogiescott

The Memphis Grizzlies Got Younger But Still Prevailed Against The Dallas Mavericks

The cloud of the NBA Trade Deadline loomed over the heads of the Memphis Grizzlies last night as Jae Crowder and Solomon Hill were held out of the game amongst possibilities of both being involved in a deal. The already young Grizzlies instantly became younger and still managed to run away with the Luka-less Dallas Mavericks on the road.

Anthony Sain

In A World Full Of Iggy-Ness, Jae Crowder Has Been A True Class Act For The Memphis Grizzlies

Jae Crowder had the right to not be happy about coming to the Memphis Grizzlies this summer when it was announced the day before the draft that he was traded here as a part of the Mike Conley trade. Although never a champion, Crowder is a proven veteran that has played on several playoff teams. He could’ve very well taken the approach of another role player who we won’t mention in this particular article but instead, he embraced his role and opportunity and is now a key part of his team’s accelerated rebuild. The NBA Trade Deadline is just a day away and regardless of the outcome concerning Crowder, I would like to give a salute to 'The Bossman.'

Anthony Sain

picknroll

Why The Memphis Grizzlies Should NOT Buyout Andre Iguodala's Contract  - Even If They Don't Trade Him

With the NBA Trade Deadline quickly approaching this Thursday, one of the biggest questions that has not yet been answered is what the Memphis Grizzlies will end up doing with Andre Iguodala. Ever since the Grizzlies acquired him this summer this assumption has been that teams that want him should just wait until after the trade deadline when the Grizzlies buy him out and then acquire him instead of trading away an asset to the Grizzlies. Today I will take a look at why I think the Grizzlies should not buy out his contract regardless of what happens between now and the end of the trade deadline.

Anthony Sain

Msgrizz

The Memphis Grizzlies Win Ugly At Home Against The Detroit Pistons

The Memphis Grizzlies had a rough night Monday but were still able to run away with the Detroit Pistons late en route to a 96-82 win. Jonas Valanciunas led the Grizzlies with 26 points and 17 rebounds. After a slow opening half, the Grizzlies showed poise against the struggling Pistons in a fashion that reflects a team that is not a fluke - but an actual good team.

Anthony Sain

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Detroit Pistons Pregame  - Coach Taylor Jenkins On NBA Western Conference Coach Of The Month, Josh Jackson's Progress And Tonights Matchup

Memphis Grizzlies Coach Taylor Jenkins spoke to the local media before their game against the Detroit Pistons. Jenkins was announced as the NBA Western Conference Coach of the Month on Monday and he would share his thoughts on winning the award. He would also give an update on Josh Jackson's progress with the team and his thoughts on tonight's matchup.

Anthony Sain

The Memphis Grizzlies February Schedule Could Be A Setback Yet Still Have Them In A Good Position

The Memphis Grizzlies just ended the month of January with an impressive 11-4 record. It tied them for the third-best month in the entire NBA and has them placed eighth in the Western Conference playoff race at 24-25. They now enter February looking to solidify their surprising playoff hopes, but this month could have different challenges.

Anthony Sain

Shorthanded Memphis Grizzlies Suffer Deflating Loss To The New Orleans Pelicans

The Memphis Grizzlies entered Friday nights contest with their division foe the New Orleans Pelicans behind a four-game winning streak. They also came into the game shorthanded with two players out suspended and three out with injury. Not to mention they ran into a hot Pelicans team that has added Zion Williamson to the mix. The Pelicans would run away with the Grizzlies winning 139-111 - closing their distance behind Memphis for the eighth seed in the playoffs to four games.

Anthony Sain

Memphis Grizzlies vs New Orleans Pelicans Post Game Videos

Memphis Grizzlies vs New Orleans Pelicans Post Game Videos

Anthony Sain

Memphis Grizzlies vs New Orleans Pelicans Pregame: Head Coach Taylor Jenkins Interview

Memphis Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins spoke to the local media before his teams road battle against their division rival the New Orleans Pelicans. The Grizzlies are looking to bounce back after losing to the Pelicans on MLK  Day.

Anthony Sain