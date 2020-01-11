Memphis Grizzlies Momentus Win Over The San Antonio Spurs Has Fans Ready For A Fun Ride

Regardless of any potential playoff implications or lack thereof, Friday night's 134-121 Memphis Grizzlies victory over the San Antonio Spurs was a blast - plain and simple. The FedEx Forum became 'The Grindhouse' for the first time in a long time as the Grizzlies young, exciting and developmentally advanced core, showed the fans just what lies ahead for the not so distant future.

The Grizzlies came into the second game of their 6-game homestand against a San Antonio Spurs team that had just won two consecutive games against two high-level teams in the Milwaukee Bucks and the Boston Celtics. With a Grizzlies win, they would take over eighth place in the Western Conference - a place that this franchise has not been in this late in the season, in a long time. They would maintain through several classic Spurs-esque runs to expand their lead in the fourth quarter to come out on top before a crowd that was reminiscent of the peak 'Grit and Grind' era crowds as far as energy and anticipation are concerned.

There was Coach Gregg Popovich looking as stoic as ever before the game, LaMarcus Aldridge with the usual automatic midrange shot and the frustrating long-range bombs, DeMar Derozan was taking over and getting every whistle and the typical role-player of the day was knocking down threes from everywhere - this time is name was Bryn Forbes. All of the ingredients were there for the Spurs to ruin the Grizzlies' first real chance at bragging rights and the first home crowd that was looking for a reason to celebrate, but they persevered - and it was so fun to watch.

© Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

"What a game," said Memphis Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins. "That is some high-level basketball from two good teams. Love the effort from our guys, the competitiveness. Obviously [DeMar] DeRozan in particular had a great game. [LaMarcus] Aldridge had a great game, but we had a really great game as well. It took a full team effort despite giving up 40-plus points in that third quarter, really locked up, I think gave up 23 or something like that (in the fourth quarter). The 39 assists I just found out was one shy of the franchise record but is a Memphis record. That is awesome. We have been talking about that routinely. So that’s obviously something to strive for there, but the unselfishness, the defensive activity, you guys felt it in the first half, second half; it took complete effort."

"Our bench was huge – 40 point production – everyone contributed," Jenkins would add. "Great to see different guys come through and help us get that big spark in the fourth quarter and help close out a big win. Our starters obviously were huge as well. You get that team effort against a quality opponent that is playing really well coming in here. Really proud of the guys – built a lead, kind of lost it, had a guy [DeRozan] going off, and for us to kind of weather the storm and keep playing our basketball game on both ends, it was fun to watch.”

© Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Jaren Jackson Jr. finished the game with an impressive 24 points including going 5 of 7 from three-point range and spoke on his team's playoff potential.

“It’s still early in the year, so nothing is really changing, honestly," Jackson said. "It is a good feeling right now in the moment, but tomorrow is a new day. We have to be prepared for another team on Sunday, so we are going to enjoy it but we also have to respect it and understand that it’s not over yet. If we want to keep being successful, we’ve got to keep doing the same things that got us here.”

Jaren Jackson Jr. Locker Room Comments

Ja Morant had a phenomenal performance as well with 22 points 14 assists and 7 rebounds. Morant scored 12 points in the final quarter and would comment on the team's big win and sticking to Coach Jenkins ball movement heavy offense.

“I feel like we’re playing very unselfish right now," said Morant. "Coach [Jenkins] keeps preaching that we’ve got like 30+ assists in multiple games. I feel like that’s what it’s all about. He always preaches just go out and compete, play unselfish and play together. I feel like that’s what we’re doing now and it’s showing.”

Ja Morant Locker Room Comments

Does Friday night's win mean anything long term? Does it mean that the Grizzlies are going to the playoffs? Does it mean that there is no chance that the Grizzlies will fall off?

No - of course not

But in the moment, it was fun. In the moment, this season has been fun. Here's to more of the same. I can get used to this.