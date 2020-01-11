GrizzliesMaven
Top Stories
News

Memphis Grizzlies Momentus Win Over The San Antonio Spurs Has Fans Ready For A Fun Ride

Anthony Sain

Regardless of any potential playoff implications or lack thereof, Friday night's 134-121 Memphis Grizzlies victory over the San Antonio Spurs was a blast - plain and simple. The FedEx Forum became 'The Grindhouse' for the first time in a long time as the Grizzlies young, exciting and developmentally advanced core, showed the fans just what lies ahead for the not so distant future.

The Grizzlies came into the second game of their 6-game homestand against a San Antonio Spurs team that had just won two consecutive games against two high-level teams in the Milwaukee Bucks and the Boston Celtics.  With a Grizzlies win, they would take over eighth place in the Western Conference - a place that this franchise has not been in this late in the season, in a long time.  They would maintain through several classic Spurs-esque runs to expand their lead in the fourth quarter to come out on top before a crowd that was reminiscent of the peak 'Grit and Grind' era crowds as far as energy and anticipation are concerned.

There was Coach Gregg Popovich looking as stoic as ever before the game, LaMarcus Aldridge with the usual automatic midrange shot and the frustrating long-range bombs, DeMar Derozan was taking over and getting every whistle and the typical role-player of the day was knocking down threes from everywhere - this time is name was Bryn Forbes.  All of the ingredients were there for the Spurs to ruin the Grizzlies' first real chance at bragging rights and the first home crowd that was looking for a reason to celebrate, but they persevered - and it was so fun to watch.

F73E0523-4E5C-4860-95E7-CC0CB3B3A34B
© Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

"What a game," said Memphis Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins. "That is some high-level basketball from two good teams. Love the effort from our guys, the competitiveness. Obviously [DeMar] DeRozan in particular had a great game. [LaMarcus] Aldridge had a great game, but we had a really great game as well. It took a full team effort despite giving up 40-plus points in that third quarter, really locked up, I think gave up 23 or something like that (in the fourth quarter). The 39 assists I just found out was one shy of the franchise record but is a Memphis record. That is awesome. We have been talking about that routinely. So that’s obviously something to strive for there, but the unselfishness, the defensive activity, you guys felt it in the first half, second half; it took complete effort." 

"Our bench was huge – 40 point production – everyone contributed," Jenkins would add. "Great to see different guys come through and help us get that big spark in the fourth quarter and help close out a big win. Our starters obviously were huge as well. You get that team effort against a quality opponent that is playing really well coming in here. Really proud of the guys – built a lead, kind of lost it, had a guy [DeRozan] going off, and for us to kind of weather the storm and keep playing our basketball game on both ends, it was fun to watch.”

A18662EF-40FC-4A1B-B05F-DE6DBF416061
© Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Jaren Jackson Jr. finished the game with an impressive 24 points including going 5 of 7 from three-point range and spoke on his team's playoff potential.

“It’s still early in the year, so nothing is really changing, honestly," Jackson said. "It is a good feeling right now in the moment, but tomorrow is a new day. We have to be prepared for another team on Sunday, so we are going to enjoy it but we also have to respect it and understand that it’s not over yet. If we want to keep being successful, we’ve got to keep doing the same things that got us here.”

Jaren Jackson Jr. Locker Room Comments

Ja Morant had a phenomenal performance as well with 22 points 14 assists and 7 rebounds.  Morant scored 12 points in the final quarter and would comment on the team's big win and sticking to Coach Jenkins ball movement heavy offense.

“I feel like we’re playing very unselfish right now," said Morant. "Coach [Jenkins] keeps preaching that we’ve got like 30+ assists in multiple games. I feel like that’s what it’s all about. He always preaches just go out and compete, play unselfish and play together. I feel like that’s what we’re doing now and it’s showing.”

Ja Morant Locker Room Comments

Does Friday night's win mean anything long term? Does it mean that the Grizzlies are going to the playoffs? Does it mean that there is no chance that the Grizzlies will fall off?

No - of course not

But in the moment, it was fun.  In the moment, this season has been fun. Here's to more of the same.  I can get used to this.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bear Sightings  - Sights From Last Night

The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the San Antonio Spurs 134-121 Friday night, placing them in eighth place in the Western Conference standings. The Grizzlies had four players scoring 20 points or more led by Jaren Jackson Jr. who had 24 points, Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks both had 22 points and Jonas Valanciunas finished with 21. Here are the Sights of the Night!

Anthony Sain

VIDEO: Former Memphis Grizzlies' Forward Rudy Gay On His Thoughts On His Time In Memphis, Ja Morant And Why Morant Should Participate In The Slam Dunk Contest

Former Memphis Grizzlies forward Rudy Gay is returning to play against his former team tonight and Gay would share his thoughts on the current Grizz team, his time in Memphis, Ja Morant and whether or not Ja should participate in the Slam Dunk Contest.

Anthony Sain

VIDEO: 3 Pointer - Memphis Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson On How San Antonio Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich Would Prepare For Tonight, Is This A Playoff Team?, And What He Likes To Do In Memphis In His Free Time

I got a chance to talk to Memphis Grizzlies forward Kyle Anderson and he shared how he thinks that his methodical former coach is preparing for the Grizzlies tonight. He would also share his thoughts on his team and whether or not he thinks they are a playoff-caliber team. Anderson would also share what he likes to do in Memphis during his free time.

Anthony Sain

VIDEO: 3 Pointer - Memphis Grizzlies' Jae Crowder On Putting Some Dog In Jaren Jackson Jr., Comparing This Team To Other Playoff Team's That He Has Been A Part Of, And Being A Locker Room Leader For This Young Team

Memphis Grizzlies vet Jae Crowder talked gave a progress report on how he thinks Jaren Jackson Jr. is coming along after earlier comments this season about him. He also commented about being a leader in the locker room and compared this team to other young playoff teams that he was a a part of.

Anthony Sain

VIDEO: Kyle Anderson After The Memphis Grizzlies Practice On Thursday

Kyle Anderson made himself available to the media Thursday after practice in preparation for the San Antonio Spurs. He would talk about taking on his former team among other things.

Anthony Sain

VIDEO: Jaren Jackson Jr. After The Memphis Grizzlies Practice Thursday In Preparation For The San Antonio Spurs

The Memphis Grizzlies will face off against the San Antonio Spurs on Friday and Jaren Jackson Jr. was available to the media after practice. He would talk about how the team needs to defend LaMarcus Aldridge among other things.

Anthony Sain

VIDEO: Memphis Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins After Practice On Thursday and Shootaround Friday In Preparation For Matchup With the San Antonio Spurs

Memphis Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins spoke to the local media about Friday's matchup with the San Antonio Spurs. He would also talk about the team's progress so far this season and staying focused on the task at hand.

Anthony Sain

Anthony Sain from Sports Illustrated's Grizzlies Maven On The Jason and John Show  - Wednesday, 1/8/20

I am a weekly guest on the Jason and John Show on 92.9 ESPN every Wednesday at 1:25 PM and this week talked about the Grizzlies being ahead of schedule on their rebuild, Ja Morant in the Slam Dunk Contest and Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. providing a bright future.

Anthony Sain

Anthony Sain from Sports Illustrated Grizzlies Maven on Chris Herrington's Daily Memphian Podcast

I was Chris Herrington's Guest this week on the Daily Memphian Podcast and we talked about several topics including just how good/valuable is Dillon Brooks (and is he legit crazy?), DeAnthony Melton, Taylor Jenkins coaching ability, Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr.'s ceiling and more. Check it out below!

Anthony Sain

Bruno Caboclo Has His Contract Guaranteed For The Remainder Of The Season By The Memphis Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies forward Bruno Caboclo can breathe a little easier and smile a little wider now that his contract with the Memphis Grizzlies is now guaranteed for the rest of the 2019-20 season. The deadline for the team to waive him passed Tuesday at 4 PM Central time and Caboclo remained standing after the smoke cleared.

Anthony Sain