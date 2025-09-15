Grizzlies Rookie Could Be Answer To Desmond Bane Absence
The Memphis Grizzlies have been on a rollercoaster of basketball success throughout the last few NBA seasons. With the drafting of star Ja Morant and the rise of big man Jaren Jackson Jr. as their defensive stopper, the Grizzlies have been everywhere.
It really started in 2020-21 when they snuck into the playoffs after a big play-in win against the Golden State Warriors. They did lose to the one-seeded Utah Jazz, but it was a promising sign from the young team to make it to the postseason. They continued their upward trend as the two-seed in the 2021-22 playoffs, but lost in the Western Conference Semifinals to the Warriors.
In 2023, they suffered a first-round exit to the Los Angeles Lakers. They missed the playoffs in 2024 and once again lost in the first round in 2025. The Grizzlies have been consistent, but they haven't been able to get over the hump yet.
The Departure of Bane
Of course, with Morant and Jackson Jr. ready to go for the 2025-26 season, those two will be the glue guys. It was sharpshooter Desmond Bane who was their bonified third option, a much-needed role in today's team-oriented NBA.
What Bane provided was a solid defensive wing who could then turn that into consistent three-point shooting. With him no longer on the roster, the Grizzlies needed a guy to replace, and they might've done just that.
He's Got Next
Cedric Coward was drafted by the Portland Trailblazers in the 2025 NBA Draft, but Memphis acquired his rights on draft night in a trade.
Coward, a 6-5 forward just like Bane, played in 72 games for both Washington State and Eastern Washington. He put up over 11 points and 6 rebounds per game, with shooting splits of 59.5% from the field and 38.8% from beyond the arc.
This is exactly what the Grizzlies are looking for; they'll just need to develop him. With the drafting of Zach Edey, who had a solid rookie campaign, teaming up with the two star veterans, this team could be back atop the standings sooner than one might think.
Coward will be able to provide a good mid-range shot, while being a reliable 3-point shooter. He's already 22, which means before even playing an NBA game, he is more polished than many of the 18-21-year-olds he was drafted with. Grizzlies fans will definitely have something to look forward to this season, and Coward could be a rookie to keep an eye on.